Luna Park is having a two-week-long birthday bash, and you're invited

It's not everyday you turn 85. Sydney's waterfront home of all things fun and festive, Luna Park, isn't letting the occasion go unmarked, with a huge two-week-long birthday bash.

Timed to fall within the NSW school holidays, this isn't your average octogenarian's birthday. Over September 25 to October 12, the park will be open each day and you can expect wild, brightly coloured costumes, birthday-inspired festivities, music, and the chance to win super-secret prizes. See how sharp you can turn in the dodgem cars, goad your family members into riding the Hair Raiser drop tower, and visit the classic slides at the Park's very own Coney Island.

Each entry ticket is $50 per person for unlimited rides – but you'll need to book yours online before you enter. Like all other venues, Luna Park has also had to make some changes to the way it operates to protect people from the spread of the virus. Enhanced cleaning measures will be in place, and no walk-ins will be allowed to enter – everyone attending must pre-purchased except guests who are under two years of age and under 85 centimetres tall.



It's the birthday party of the school holiday season, so get your tickets here.

