Seven incredible caves to visit in New South Wales

Affectionately known as the ‘Manly wormhole’, it was actually industrious fishermen – and not natural erosion – that chiseled this 40-metre channel through the rock of Queenscliff Head more than a century ago. Connecting Queenscliff and Freshwater beaches, the tunnel is still the most direct route between the two seafronts (without having to cut through any suburban streets, at least) and is something of a local secret – you won’t find signposts or boardwalks to help you on your way. While it may be a bit of a challenge scrambling over the rocks of the headland north of Manly Beach to access it, your efforts are soon rewarded with a close encounter with Sydney’s rich history and a view of Freshwater Beach that’s hard to beat, especially if your visit happens to coincide with sunset.