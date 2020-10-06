Lush, poolside restaurant Uccello is set to open again with an Amalfi Coast-inspired menu

And it's got an ex-Fratelli Paradiso chef at its helm this time

Chef Nigel Ward may take culinary inspiration from his jaunts around Italy, but his approach when it comes to produce is decidedly local. Come the end of October, he'll officially be taking the reins of Uccello, a picture-perfect, poolside eatery perched atop George Street's sprawling Ivy Precinct that's basically the Platonic ideal of a long, summery lunch location.

As Uccello's new head, the ex-Sagra and Fratelli Paradiso chef will be plating up fresh, light dishes from the south of Italy, inspired by its sea, coastline and humble approach to cooking, but made local. Cape Morton scarlet prawns are given an Australian touch with the zingy addition of native finger lime; ruby snapper comes from Ulladulla and is served in cartoccio, or wrapped in paper, alongside mussels, fennel and salsa verde; while the suckling pig from Melanda Park is balanced with grapes and vino cotto, a sweet Italian wine syrup.

What's an Italian holiday without a Spritz in hand? The jazzed-up drinks list leans on Italian classics, including light, fresh Brunello and Barolo, alongside some innovative Australian makers and a rosé sourced from Provence – you didn't hear it here, but the word on the street is that there are six-litre bottles of it on offer.

To really recreate the picture of being in a Mediterranean beach club, settle back outside on a chaise in the newly renovated Ivy Poolclub area, or pull up an al fresco table and order from Uccello's caviar service. For a more casual take on poolside dining, Vincenzo Biondini of Vinnie’s Pizza is delivering light Italian snacks around the pool, like prosciutto and rockmelon, antipasto plates, and wood-fired pizza to nibble on while you sip that rosé.

Uccello reopens in late October. You can book online for your spot.

