Make Matt Preston's roast chicken at home with a new winter dinner party box

With the onset of colder months comes the increasing temptation to avoid a dinner out on the town in favour of staying in, cooking up a storm and socialising in fluffy slippers. Now, a new dinner party box has sorted out your needs – and it's designed by ex-Masterchef judge, the one and only Matt Preston.

Preston, along with Marley Spoon, an ingredient delivery service, and Tanqueray, has created a meal box designed to impress your guests. Just in time for any Christmas in July plans you may have, the 'Winter Dinner Party Box' contains all the ingredients as well as step-by-step instructions guiding you through a fabulous, winter-themed feast for four, dessert included, for $139. You'll start with a hearty roast of Saskia Beer chicken, with duck fat potatoes and a bread sauce, served alongside warming buttered Dutch carrots, and a butter lettuce salad for a dose of greenery. To finish, you'll be creating a dark chocolate mousse scattered with intriguingly named 'shimmering almonds'.

It wouldn't be a party box without a little social lubricant – you'll also find a bottle of Tanqueray London Dry gin in there, with cocktail recipes to unleash your inner mixologist. If you'd like an upgrade, swap it for a bottle of Tanqueray Nº Ten, a small batch gin with zingy hints of fresh citrus for $169.

The box is available to pre-order from Wednesday 8 July to Friday 21 August, with fresh deliveries dropped off at your door from Friday 24 July. Cravats not included.





