Make your own 'disco dumplings' with Din Tai Fung

If there's one thing we might love more than hot, steaming dumplings, it's alliteration. Thanks to the dumpling masterminds at Din Tai Fung, you can officially have both. They're launching a limited edition DIY 'Disco Dumpling' kit so you can finesse your dumpling making skills, while jamming along to an inspired, specially-curated disco playlist.

Unassuming from the outside it may be, but the Michelin-starred Taiwanese chain has earned its reputation as the go-to stop for piping hot steamers of xiao long bao, pork and shrimp wontons, and all sorts of sweet and savoury buns.

Now, you can try your hand at crafting five types of dumplings from home with the DIY kit, which contains all the ingredients and kitchen utensils you may need to create your own. There's a special Din Tai Fung steamer basket, rolling pin, wooden spoon, steamer paper, dough (original and coloured), shrimp and pork filling, chicken and mushroom filling, dumpling dipping sauce, chilli oil, and step-by-step instructions to guide you through your first dumpling making experience. The advanced-level shape, the 'rose', will test even the most nimble of fingers.

But what's a dumpling-making session without some beats? Dance along to the perfect playlist here. When you're ready to get rolling and grooving, order online here – each kit serves 2-3 people and costs $70.

Now that you're allowed to have 20 people in your home, why not make it a dumpling party?

