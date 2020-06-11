NSW increases the number of people allowed to gather inside a home and in public

Citing the state's encouraging track record in containing the spread of the virus thus far, the NSW government has announced a further easing of restrictions to come into effect from Saturday, June 13.

At a press conference on Thursday, June 11, premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that NSW residents will be allowed to welcome up to 20 people in their homes, with 20 people also allowed to gather in public spaces. This easing of restrictions coincides with the date that any businesses around the state will be allowed to resume business, including gyms, dance studios, massage parlours, beauty salons and spas.

NSW residents will also be able to attend food courts, in a physically distanced way. The premier cited the encouraging trend of no community transmissions discovered in the state for two weeks as the reasoning behind the continued easing of restrictions. Yesterday, Australia logged 24 hours without community transmission for the first time since January. Berejiklian reiterated that it was important to stay vigilant, and continue practising hand hygiene and present for testing even when experiencing only the mildest of flu symptoms.



Regional travel was allowed in NSW from June 1, and restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs are currently allowed to seat up to 50 patrons at a time, depending on the venue's size.

Ready to get away? Here's where to take a road trip this weekend.

Share the story