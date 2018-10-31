Manly is getting a new rooftop Tex-Mex cantina

Manly Wharf has undergone a big upgrade just in time for summer, and the latest addition it a rooftop Tex-Mex cantina and bar for sunny frozen Margaritas by the water. El Camino Cantina already has the monopoly on novelty-sized cocktails down in the Rocks, and now it is opening a second 365-seat venue on the rooftop of the wharf.

That 100-person terrace is going to be prime real estate over summer, especially since the team are bringing their complimentary tortilla chips and salsa cart with them to the Northern Beaches. Drink in the holiday vibes with their collection of over 100 tequilas and mezcals, buckets of beers and a full contingent of Tex Mex hits like soft shell tacos, fajitas, burritos and buffalo wings. They've also installed a jukebox to amp up the From Dusk til Dawn, Americana vibe.

Over behind to the horseshoe bar is where the machines are mixing frozen Margaritas, which you can order in a modest 15 oz (just under a pint), 24oz (approx 700ml) and a cheeky, two-litre tower.

Their city location is famed for its happy hour deals, like the $2 tacos on Tuesdays, 10 cent wings on Wednesday and half-price fajitas on Wednesdays, which are also coming northside for your snacking convenience between 4pm and 6pm.

El Camino Cantina Manly opens next week on Friday November 9.

Manly Wharf rooftop, Belgrave and West Esplanade, Manly 2095. Daily 11am-late.

