Manly's Rollers Bakehouse is launching a new meat pie-croissant hybrid

Just in time for Father's Day, Manly bakery Rollers Bakehouse is dropping a flaky new fusion this weekend. Half-meat pie and half-croissant, we're intrigued by the trickery that's brought two of our favourite bakehouse pastries together – but we're not mad about it.

A shortcut pastry crust is packed with a Southern American-style seven-hour slow-cooked short rib (sourced from the local Fairlight Butcher), and then capped with a croissant-style, layered pastry shell. There's no sense to a meat pie without the tang of tomato on the side, so Rollers is serving theirs with a house-made tomato chutney.



You can pick up yours from Saturday, September 5 – along with Rollers Bakehouse's selection of twice-baked croissants, cruffins (try the cookies and cream version), and sticky date scrolls. Drool.

