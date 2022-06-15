Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Man in mask stands in airport
Photograph: Shutterstock

Mask mandates in airports are set to ease in NSW as remaining health restrictions begin lifting

The rule could be axed as soon as Friday, June 17

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Hey, remember Covid? Daily life has all but returned to its pre-pandemic YOLO ways (despite tens of thousands of daily cases nationwide), but a few health measures have remained in place for modes of mass transit, such as rail and bus travel and in airport terminals. However, air travellers may soon no longer be required to mask up as the Australia Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) has released a report stating that mask mandates in airports are “no longer proportionate”. 

“The AHPPC notes that all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most settings within the community and considers that is no longer proportionate to mandate mask use in airport terminals,” the report concluded.

Mask mandates in airports could be lifted as early as Friday, June 17, although it will be up to individual state and territory jurisdictions to officially announce any changes to current health settings. However, despite the AHPPC’s call to lift mask mandates, it “continues to strongly recommend continued mask wearing in airports and other indoor settings,” in the latest addition to the choose-your-own-adventure phase of the pandemic in Australia.

Masks will continue to be mandatory on other forms of public transport in NSW, including trains, the light rail and buses, for the time being.

Have you gotten your flu jab yet? This flu season is already proving to be a doozy, which is why flu shots are free in NSW until the end of June.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.