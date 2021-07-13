Sydney
Man wearing a mask in front of an apartment block
Photograph: Anastasiia Chepi/Unsplash

Masks are now mandatory in all common areas of apartment blocks across Greater Sydney

The new mask rule comes after an outbreak in an apartment block in Bondi resulted in eight new cases

By
Maxim Boon
NSW has introduced stricter rules about wearing masks, which now must be worn in all common areas of apartment buildings, including foyers, stairwells, lifts, common corridors and shared laundry facilities. The new rule was announced news broke of an outbreak at an apartment block in Bondi, where eight people across five different households have tested positive in the past 24 hours. 

There are 29 apartments in the building on Botany Street in Bondi Junction, which is now under armed-guard lockdown, with the entrance taped off and all residents under strict stay-at-home orders. Those residents who have already tested positive have been moved to a state-controlled quarantine facility. 

The new rules apply to anyone entering the building including residents, visitors, building managers, tradespeople, contractors, food delivery drivers and couriers. Residents are not required to wear a mask when they are in their own homes.

Are you across all the current lockdown rules? Check out our handy explainer for details.

