The retro-style cocktail bar in the Sydney CBD has come in the top four finalist for three international bar awards

Sydney's favourite Golden Age glamour cocktail bar, Maybe Sammy, has proven once again that it has what it takes to compete on the world stage. Overnight, the kitschy "hotel lobby bar, without the hotel" has been named as a top four finalist across three different categories in the US-based Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Under the best international cocktail bar banner – alongside Barcelona's Two Schmucks, and London's Tayēr + Elementary and Satan's Whiskers – Maybe Sammy has outshone a whole swathe of stellar bars around the world.

Not only that, Maybe Sammy's has also been recognised in the top four finalists of best bar teams in the world while co-owner, Martin Hudak, has been recognised as a top-four contender for best international brand ambassador through his work with spirits company Mr Black Spirits.

Previously, Maybe Sammy has won best new international cocktail bar in the 2019 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. The bar has also been the highest-placed Aussie bar in the 50 Best Bars in the World rankings for the past three years in a row. The internationally Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards will announce the 2022 winners on Thursday, July 28 in New Orleans. Stay tuned, and very good luck to the Maybe Sammy team.

Want to check out the Sydney competition? These are our top 60 bars right now.