Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A flat lay of honeycomb clusters, a chocolate neoplitan bar and chocolate covered nuts on a marble counter
Photograph: Supplied/Gelato Messina

Messina has turned a whole bunch of its gelato flavours into a chocolate pick'n'mix

Fairy bread bars, potato chip clusters and even Neapolitan bites are waiting

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818048/image.jpg
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

No strangers to turning everyday food into frozen Frankenstein treats, Gelato Messina has gone and pulled the old switch-a-roo and transformed some of their most popular frozen flavours into a groovy little pick'n'mix chocolate bag.

Nine different types of blocks, bars and clusters are on the menu thanks to Messina's latest limited-edition special and are only available to order Wednesday, October 13, in typical Messina style. The pick 'n' mix special means you can choose as many as you like, with discounts on offer if you order three, six or nine.

A little more refined than the grand lolly walls of Kmarts of yore, this chocolatey choose your own adventure features the likes of potato chips and salted peanut clusters, fairy bread blocks of white chocolate mixed with dehydrated toast crumbs, sprinkled with 100s and 1000s, or Messina's own version of a honeycomb choccy. The range also includes pretzel crunch covered in milk chocolate, roasted hazelnuts coated in milk chocolate and wafer flakes, and chocolate dipped house-made nougat.

You're going to want to get your orders in quick, folks. If the gelato giants' DIY brownie kit or Golden Gaytime Viennetta tub are anything to go by, these chocolate bad boys won't stick around long.

Head over to the Gelato Messina website here to place your order, which will come straight to your door next week.

Looking for more ways to support the Sydney food scene? Don't forget to vote in our Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.