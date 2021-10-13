Messina has turned a whole bunch of its gelato flavours into a chocolate pick'n'mix

No strangers to turning everyday food into frozen Frankenstein treats, Gelato Messina has gone and pulled the old switch-a-roo and transformed some of their most popular frozen flavours into a groovy little pick'n'mix chocolate bag.

Nine different types of blocks, bars and clusters are on the menu thanks to Messina's latest limited-edition special and are only available to order Wednesday, October 13, in typical Messina style. The pick 'n' mix special means you can choose as many as you like, with discounts on offer if you order three, six or nine.

A little more refined than the grand lolly walls of Kmarts of yore, this chocolatey choose your own adventure features the likes of potato chips and salted peanut clusters, fairy bread blocks of white chocolate mixed with dehydrated toast crumbs, sprinkled with 100s and 1000s, or Messina's own version of a honeycomb choccy. The range also includes pretzel crunch covered in milk chocolate, roasted hazelnuts coated in milk chocolate and wafer flakes, and chocolate dipped house-made nougat.

You're going to want to get your orders in quick, folks. If the gelato giants' DIY brownie kit or Golden Gaytime Viennetta tub are anything to go by, these chocolate bad boys won't stick around long.

Head over to the Gelato Messina website here to place your order, which will come straight to your door next week.

Looking for more ways to support the Sydney food scene? Don't forget to vote in our Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards!