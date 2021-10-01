The apparently unstoppable dessert masters, Gelato Messina, have waved bon voyage to any notion of sanity and are unleashing a DIY chocolate and dulce de leche brownie kit – so take that, jeans.

The gelato shop has a long and rich legacy of dropping fiendishly over the top delights and this year has been no exception, with the release of their top 40 flavours ever, a Basque cheesecake tub and of course, the retro-chic travelling caravan at Harbord Hotel, and now for picnic season, the DIY brownie slab is the perfect treat for sharing (or not, whatever).

Designed for those who have the will to cook, but not necessarily the way, the kit comes with just about everything you need to be the most popular kid at the park this picnic season including pre-measured ingredients of chocolate chips, brownie mix, and of course, a jar of Messina dulche de leche.

Delivered straight to your door, the kits are just $30 and are, like all things Messina, a strictly limited run. Place your order at the Messina website from 9am, Thursday October 7.

