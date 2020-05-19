Messina is bringing back its 40 most popular flavours – for one week only
Pre-orders are open now
There's definitely a time for popping on an experimental track by that new, genre-melding band you heard at the hungover mid-morning slot at a music festival – but sometimes, you just want banger after banger. Next week, Messina, that gelato-slinging Darlinghurst denizen, will be delivering exactly that, by bringing back its 40 most popular specials – for one week only.
All your favourites are in the line-up – from Finger Bun (brioche gelato with its lashings of raspberry puree and whipped cream) to Fairy Bread, (toast and butter gelato with hundreds and thousands) and Oreogasm (peanut gelato with Oreo custard and crushed biscuits). Grab a tub for $16 (or more than one for serious discounts). Out of 4,000 specials the Messina team has come up with over the years, whittling their range down to 40 is a big ask. Though the omission of some flavours isn't so surprising – let's just say if you were hoping for a renaissance of their Roast Chicken Sorbet flavour, you'd be left in the cold.
The full list? We're glad you asked.
Fairy Bread
Montgomery's Goldmine
Triple Whammy
Super Duper Dulce de Leche
Hodor
Twixed
Gorgeous Dave
True Romance
Derelicte
Cremino
Old Gregg
The Voicemail
Have a Gay Old Time
Lady of Winterfell
Jon Snow
The Hat Trick
Drop It Like White Choc
Mr Potato Head
The Maltster
Pavlova
Super Flan
Number Two
Sticken To Me Date
NYC Plus
Milomiso
Robert Brownie Jr
Iron Born
Just Like a Milkshake
Musk
Finger Bun
Peach Bellini
Baklava
Oreogasm
Duke of Earl
The Boss's Wife
Mango Pancake
Messina's Momofukup
Red Velvet
Molto Bueno
Alfajores
You can pre-order from Thursday, May 21, and pick up from June 5 to 11 from any of the stores at Rosebery, Tramsheds, Bondi or Darlinghurst in Sydney, or from Fitzroy in Melbourne.