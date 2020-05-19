Messina is bringing back its 40 most popular flavours – for one week only

There's definitely a time for popping on an experimental track by that new, genre-melding band you heard at the hungover mid-morning slot at a music festival – but sometimes, you just want banger after banger. Next week, Messina, that gelato-slinging Darlinghurst denizen, will be delivering exactly that, by bringing back its 40 most popular specials – for one week only.



All your favourites are in the line-up – from Finger Bun (brioche gelato with its lashings of raspberry puree and whipped cream) to Fairy Bread, (toast and butter gelato with hundreds and thousands) and Oreogasm (peanut gelato with Oreo custard and crushed biscuits). Grab a tub for $16 (or more than one for serious discounts). Out of 4,000 specials the Messina team has come up with over the years, whittling their range down to 40 is a big ask. Though the omission of some flavours isn't so surprising – let's just say if you were hoping for a renaissance of their Roast Chicken Sorbet flavour, you'd be left in the cold.



The full list? We're glad you asked.

Fairy Bread

Montgomery's Goldmine

Triple Whammy

Super Duper Dulce de Leche

Hodor

Twixed

Gorgeous Dave

True Romance

Derelicte

Cremino

Old Gregg

The Voicemail

Have a Gay Old Time

Lady of Winterfell

Jon Snow

The Hat Trick

Drop It Like White Choc

Mr Potato Head

The Maltster

Pavlova

Super Flan

Number Two

Sticken To Me Date

NYC Plus

Milomiso

Robert Brownie Jr

Iron Born

Just Like a Milkshake

Musk

Finger Bun

Peach Bellini

Baklava

Oreogasm

Duke of Earl

The Boss's Wife

Mango Pancake

Messina's Momofukup

Red Velvet

Molto Bueno

Alfajores

You can pre-order from Thursday, May 21, and pick up from June 5 to 11 from any of the stores at Rosebery, Tramsheds, Bondi or Darlinghurst in Sydney, or from Fitzroy in Melbourne.

