This Sydney pub is slinging DIY alcoholic bubble tea kits

Lockdown has encouraged Sydneysiders to becomes a lot more self-sufficient – we're now making our own sourdough bread, bao buns and even Iced VoVos. Now, in the ever expanding list of things you never thought you'd be experimenting with at home, comes the Burwood Hotel's latest offering: DIY bubble tea-making kits, in six different alcoholic flavours.



The Inner West favourite has been slinging alcoholic bubble tea for some time, but now the Burwood Hotel has branched out to offer DIY kits of six different bubble tea cocktails, for $50. You can take your pick from the Long Island Boba Tea with five different liquors and boba, or its raspberry flavoured equivalent. Otherwise, the tequila-based Aloe Vera Boba Margarita is refreshing, as is the Tropical Boba cocktail. For more of a kick, the Espresso Boba Milk Tea combines vodka, Baileys liqueur and Kahlua with a smattering of black tapioca pearls. Each kit comes packed with all the ingredients you'll need to fashion four serves of boozy bubble tea at home, including popping or tapioca boba, cups, lids and straws.

You can get free delivery within the Sydney metro until May 19, by popping in the code FREESHIP when you order online. Otherwise, just pick up your kit direct from the pub at 121 Burwood Rd, Burwood, seven days a week, noon-late.

