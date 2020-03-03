Messina is giving away 1000 free scoops of gelato this weekend and it's all for a good cause

Supporting small businesses is always worthwhile, but it tastes especially sweet when accompanied by a free scoop of Messina’s legendary gelato. The frozen dessert masters will be bringing their ever so 'grammable vintage ice cream truck to Burwood Chinatown this Saturday, March 7, dishing up 1000 complimentary scoops from 4-7pm (or until supplies run out).

The reason for this enticing giveaway is to combat the impact that coronavirus anxiety has had on businesses in Burwood's Chinatown area, using the promise of free gelato to attract visitors to the Inner West suburb. Since the viral outbreak that originated in China first began making headlines around the world, many areas popular with Sydney's Chinese community have experienced a sharp drop in patronage, forcing some restaurants and shops to close. The social media-based #IWillEatWithYou movement has recently called on Sydneysiders to support Chinese businesses struggling as a result of the stigma, and now major players in the city's hospitality sector are also doing their part to help.

Visitors to Burwood this weekend can take their pick of gelato, from pandan and coconut to milk chocolate with choc-peanut fudge, cookies and cream, and boysenberry, with vegan and gluten-free options available so nobody misses out on the party. Local vendors will also be offering plenty of other eats, so make sure to satisfy your savoury side too by grabbing a dish from one of the 30 hawker-style eateries in the precinct. You can also expect free entertainment including a jumping castle, balloon giveaways, face-painting and a whole lot of bubbles, making it an ideal arvo out for the family.

