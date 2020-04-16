Messina is giving away free cookie pies this Friday

If this iso-life has got you craving creature comforts and childhood nostalgia, well, have we got the dessert equivalent of a warm, fuzzy blanket for you. This Friday, the inventive gelatiers at Messina are giving away free cookie pies with every order you place with them over $32 via Deliveroo. But this isn't just for Sydneysiders – these cookie pies will land on your doorstep across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane. It's the perfect base for those scoops you just ordered – and they've thrown in a choc chip choc-hazelnut crumble for that finishing touch.

They're packed and ready for you to bake at home, so pop your pie in your oven for a warm, just-baked choc-chip extravaganza – if it lasts until then – and let your home fill with the sweet scent of choc chip cookies.

You can get your pie with each eligible order from 5pm on Friday, April 17 – but there's a limited number, so hop on them before they (inevitably) sell out.