Miguel Maestre, our fave celeb chef, is hosting a free online cooking demo

According to mums all over Australia who’ve seen him on The Living Room – and that one friend of mine who made me watch a lot of clips of him enthusiastically cooking rice and beans over a campfire in I’m Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here (which he also won earlier this year) – Miguel Maestre is a bona fide heartthrob.

Australia’s favourite (and only?) Spanish celebrity chef will be injecting some joy and flair into your lounge room with his first livestreamed cooking demonstration this Friday, May 8, as he walks you through his family-friendly recipe for crispy chicken tacos with fresh tortillas.

The livestream is the first in a series called Love Cooking Live! @Home featuring popular Australian chefs teaching recipes perfected for home cooks. Register online at lovecookinglive.com and tune in from 4pm to be carried away by the dulcet tones of this swarthy Spaniard as he sets tacos ablaze.

