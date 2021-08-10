Those in the business of live music and performance have been some of the hardest hit since the beginning of the pandemic. When the construction industry shut down for a couple of weeks with little financial support in the wake of the Delta outbreak in New South Wales, Australia's music and performing arts industry collectively said: “Hold my beer.”

So national music industry charity Support Act is pretty stoked to welcome an additional $20 million in funding announced by the Australian Government through the Office for the Arts to assist music industry and performing arts workers who are struggling due to the ongoing impacts of Covid.

The latest round of funding will allow the charity to continue to bring much-needed relief to those in the music industry who have lost work, gigs and their livelihoods due to the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone working in the creative sector at the moment and particularly those working in live performance,” explains Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act. “Lockdowns and restrictions are impacting music and performing arts workers around the country, and many are falling through the cracks when it comes to the other federal and state funds available.”

At the request of the government, the charity will also expand its crisis relief program to include live performing arts workers, namely those working in theatre, dance and circus. This news offers some hope in the wake of the news that the entire Sydney Fringe Festival has been cancelled, in addition to the cancellation of Melbourne's new Rising festival earlier this winter, the closure and postponement of Sydney's Hamilton season, several STC and MTC shows, and Opera Australia's The Phantom of the Opera.

“What’s clear is that the impacts of the Delta variant are going to be felt for quite some months and this additional support from the government will help to ensure that more people are able to access our crisis relief and mental health and wellbeing services,” says Miller.

Applications to performing arts workers will be open from August 23, once Support Act has had the chance to modify its existing processes and bring on additional support staff. Applications from music workers will continue to be processed as normal.

Support Act’s Covid-19 Crisis Relief Grants (formerly known as MusicKeeper or CrewKeeper) are valued at $2,000 for individuals and $2,700 for families with dependent children. The grants are now available to anyone working professionally in music or the performing arts, provided they meet a set of criteria. To date, Support Act has processed 4,506 Crisis Relief Grants to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers for a total value of $10.9 million.

The Crisis Relief Grant online application form, as well as other help and resources, can be found at supportact.org.au. Support Act’s Wellbeing Helpline, Manager Support Hotline and First Nations Support Line can all be accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

Love the local arts scene? Explore events you can engage with online here.