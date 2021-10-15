More venues at Martin Place’s $170 million new dining precinct have been announced

Sydney is slowly but surely becoming a city of precincts. Parramatta and South Eveleigh both now boast new dining precincts, the cluster of top-flight bars in the CBD have been grouped together as the YCK Laneways precinct, the Quay Quarter development is about to bring a retail and hospitality precinct to Circular Quay and the gradual pedestrianisation of George Street will eventually feature and outdoor dining precinct smack-bang in the heart of the city. But arguably the most exciting new precinct on the block is the MLC’s whopping facelift of the famed Harry Seidler-designed tower, which will feature an impressive dining offering, as well as a luxury retail hub and the freshly renovated Theatre Royal, all accessible from Martin Place.

While the rest of the city has been in lockdown, works have continued at the 25 Martin Place development, with even more venues being added to the already impressive roll call of hospitality highlights. Among them is Sardine, a cocktail bar from the same New Zealand hospitality group behind the Botswana Butchery, which will also have a multi-storey premises within the precinct. Cabana Bar, a bar with a tropical flavour serving up informal eats and tequila flights and L’uva, an Italian restaurant and wine bar, will also be in the mix. Once complete in the new year, there will be 30 eateries in the complex and more than 50 retail outlets.

You can find more information on what's on the way via the 25 Martin Place website.

