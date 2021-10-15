Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
25 Martin Place dining precinct render
Photograph: Supplied/Dexus

More venues at Martin Place’s $170 million new dining precinct have been announced

The huge new complex of restaurants and luxury retail is due to open in early 2022

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820783/image.jpg
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Sydney is slowly but surely becoming a city of precincts. Parramatta and South Eveleigh both now boast new dining precincts, the cluster of top-flight bars in the CBD have been grouped together as the YCK Laneways precinct, the Quay Quarter development is about to bring a retail and hospitality precinct to Circular Quay and the gradual pedestrianisation of George Street will eventually feature and outdoor dining precinct smack-bang in the heart of the city. But arguably the most exciting new precinct on the block is the MLC’s whopping facelift of the famed Harry Seidler-designed tower, which will feature an impressive dining offering, as well as a luxury retail hub and the freshly renovated Theatre Royal, all accessible from Martin Place.  

While the rest of the city has been in lockdown, works have continued at the 25 Martin Place development, with even more venues being added to the already impressive roll call of hospitality highlights. Among them is Sardine, a cocktail bar from the same New Zealand hospitality group behind the Botswana Butchery, which will also have a multi-storey premises within the precinct. Cabana Bar, a bar with a tropical flavour serving up informal eats and tequila flights and L’uva, an Italian restaurant and wine bar, will also be in the mix. Once complete in the new year, there will be 30 eateries in the complex and more than 50 retail outlets.

You can find more information on what's on the way via the 25 Martin Place website.

Hungry right now? Check out our pick of the best Sydney restaurants of 2021

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.