A floury and burnished circle of bread rolls on a wooden table
Photograph: Supplied/Baker Bleu

Neil Perry is bringing one of Melbourne's best bakeries to Double Bay next year

The Melbourne bakery supplies to some of the country's top restaurants

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Neil Perry, the apparently unstoppable force, is going hard in Double Bay this month. Not only is he opening the doors (finally) to his much-anticipated new venue Margaret, but the man has also joined forces with Melbourne's Baker Bleu to launch their first Sydney branch just doors away.

The bakery is known far and wide in the Victorian capital, featuring on menus at top restaurants like Attica, Carlton Wine Room and several Andrew McConnell venues, including Cumulus Inc, Cutler & Co. and Gimlet and soon, closer to home. 

So dedicated is Perry to the Bleu bread that he has been having loaves air-freighted to Sydney prior to the Double Bay debut early next year. The project is a joint venture between Perry and Baker Bleu owners Mia and Mike Russell. The goal for the Sydney branch is to work in concert with Margaret, with punters grabbing a sandwich from the bakery that's stuffed with delicious goods from Margaret down the road. That's when good neighbours become good friends. 

Perry's not the first chef to champion top quality baking. Here are the Sydney restaurants that have the best house-baked bread

