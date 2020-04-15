Over the past few weeks, big-name chefs across the country have taken to Instagram and started sharing recipes and techniques with their followers. Now, there’s another household name to add to the list: none other than Neil Perry. The acclaimed chef, restaurateur and Qantas creative director began with a simple wonton noodle soup recipe on April 2, but has really beefed up his #quarantinecooking repertory in the time since (as well as the production value).

If you’re one of Perry’s 80,000-plus followers, you already know that he’s a big fan of snacking on simple things done well, and many of the dishes he’s been posting are in line with that ethos. There’s been a classic orecchiette with broccolini and pork sausage, for instance, as well as a quick prawn and noodle salad, and even a prosciutto and chorizo toastie with two types of cheese. That’s not to say that he doesn’t get a bit fancy, however; you’ll find master stock chicken and a variation of Jiangxi-style fish on there, too.

While most other chefs are sticking to recipes, Perry is also offering valuable technical advice to home cooks. He talks you through making the perfect Bircher muesli, how to shuck an oyster and the fine art of properly grilling a steak. His secret? Season like you mean it, and don’t be afraid of the salt.