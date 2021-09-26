New milestone: 60 per cent of eligible adults in NSW are now fully vaccinated

NSW’s vaccination drive continues to lead the country, with 60 per cent of the adult population now fully vaccinated. Equally as impressive, 85.5 per cent of the adult population in the state have now had at least one dose of a vaccine. If current rates of vaccination can be maintained, the state should reach the 70 per cent vaccination target needed to begin lifting lockdown restrictions for fully vaccinated people by October 6, meaning lockdown rules could begin easing by October 11. The 80 per cent fully vaxxed target, which will afford even more freedoms to fully vaccinated people, could be achievable October 15.

Vaccine uptake is also picking up speed in children aged 12-15, with more than a quarter of young teens having now received their first dose. Vaccine access has been greatly improved in the state with the arrival of additional Pfizer doses and the availability of a third vaccine, the Moderna, which is also being distributed via the GP network.

However, while the state’s overall percentage is encouraging, there are certain areas of NSW where vaccine uptake is still low. The City of Sydney LGA has one of the lowest vaccination rates in NSW, ranking as the fourth worst for first doses at just 67.3 per cent of the eligible adult population. Parts of northern NSW, such as Lismore and Byron, are also among the bottom ranks, which could prove problematic for the anticipated influx of tourists within weeks as Australia heads into the summer months.

By contrast, the highest performing LGAs in the state are largely located in Sydney’s West and Southwest, such as Blacktown (92.4 per cent first dose), Campbelltown (90.4 per cent first dose) and Parramatta (87.6 per cent first dose), which until last week were under the strictest lockdown settings ever implemented in NSW. Three LGAs are tied for pole position in the state’s race to exit lockdown. With a first dose tally of 95 per cent, Camden, the Hills Shire and Murray River are not only some of the most highly vaccinated neighbourhoods in Australia, but they might also eventually rank amongst the highest in the world.

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

