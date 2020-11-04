SydneyChange city
Melbourne skyline over Flinders Street
Photograph: Dmitry Osipenko/Unsplash

New South Wales will open its border to Victoria on November 23

The border, which was closed for the first time in 100 years, is back in action soon

By
Divya Venkataraman
On the morning of November 4, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement both sides of the border have been waiting for – that New South Wales will open its borders to Victoria at 12.01am on November 23.

The news comes on the back of Victorians recording a fifth consecutive day of no new community transmissions and no deaths. The border has been closed since Victoria's second wave of the virus took hold of the state in July, a closure which marked the first time in 100 years that such a decision had been made. As she announced the opening of the border, Berejiklian tweeted: 

"On Monday, 23 November – the NSW/Victoria border will reopen. We need to keep moving forward as we live with COVID-19. I have confidence that everyone will continue to work hard to keep everyone safe."

It's great news for Victorian and NSW travellers, workers and separated friends and family – the announcement comes in time for you to still make Christmas plans, celebrate New Years' and map out an interstate summer holiday or two. Our backyard feels like it got a little bigger.  

