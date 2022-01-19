Swap Stonehenge for the Australian Standing Stones in the Glen Innes Highlands
In the north of the state, deep within the New England Highlands, you’ll find Australia’s very own Celtic Country. Gaelic connections run deep here, dating back to the first European frontiersmen who explored this region in the early 1800s. While they may not boast quite the same ancient provenance as their British inspiration, the mystical ring of standing stones erected here in 1992 is nonetheless a declaration of how thoroughly the spirit of the Celts resonates in these parts.