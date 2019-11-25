Although various teasers have been announced over recent months, the newly completed Sydney Zoo, located in Bungarribee 40 kilometres west of central Sydney, has been vague about when the public would be able to see its collection of animal attractions in the flesh. Now, the hotly anticipated opening date has been revealed, with visitors meeting Sydney Zoo’s wild residents for the first time on December 7.

The purpose-built facility says it is one of the world's most technologically sophisticated wildlife parks, featuring Australia’s largest reptile and nocturnal animal habitat, as well as cutting-edge enclosures for an eclectic range of fauna. It is Sydney’s only all-in-one zoo and aquarium, with more than 2,000 individual animals, including exotic beasts like cheetahs, lions, hyenas, apes and baboons.

Entry is competitively priced compared to its biggest competitor, Taronga Zoo, with adult tickets to Sydney Zoo costing $39.99, compared to $42.30 at its inner-city rival. Other perks at Sydney Zoo include free parking and free access to keeper talks and animal shows. The park has also been carefully designed to avoid steep hills or steps, making it one of Sydney's most accessible visitor attractions for both wheelchair users and prams.

To manage the public demand, tickets to Sydney Zoo’s grand opening will only be available via online purchase. Full details can be found on Sydney Zoo's website.

