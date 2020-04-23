The best camping near Sydney Once travel restrictions are lifted, you won't need to travel far for some seriously good under-the-stars camping action

International travel is going to be off-limits until at least 2021, but domestic travel around our stunning state will likely be permitted again within a matter of weeks. So, there's never been a better time to start planning an autumn getaway to chase away those iso blues.

And if getting out into nature is your jam, Sydney happens to be a world leader. Camping options near the city are not only plentiful, but they're also one of the most affordable ways to enjoy a mini-break. We've tried and tested some of our favourite campgrounds, located in New South Wales’ most breathtaking and secluded spots. Whether you're hoping to wake up next to the Harbour, to the sound of crashing waves, or deep within unspoilt national parkland, these picture-perfect camping spots have got you (quite literally) pegged.

