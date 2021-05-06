Sydney
Air New Zealand plane in flight
Photograph: James Coleman/Unsplash

New Zealand is pausing the travel bubble arrangement with NSW

It comes after two local cases were diagnosed in Sydney today

By
Divya Venkataraman
We waited a long time for the quarantine-free travel bubble arrangement between New Zealand and Australia to take effect, and just like that, it's been snatched away – though hopefully only temporarily. 

Today, New Zealand's Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the NZ government would temporarily suspend flights for 48 hours from 11.59pm tonight, Thursday May 6. After the 48 hours, the restrictions will be lifted or extended, depending on how the situation develops.

It comes after two local cases were identified in Sydney, without a clear link to anyone in hotel quarantine. NSW has since instated a whole host of restrictions to come into effect from 5pm today until midnight on Monday May 10, including mandatory mask-wearing in indoor spaces, a ban on singing and dancing, and a 20-person cap on people gathering in homes.

P.S. If you live in these Sydney suburbs, you should be on high alert for symptoms. 

