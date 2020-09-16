Newtown cheese and wine purveyors the Stinking Bishops are now delivering hampers

With their nose for fine fromage and well-stocked larder, the team behind Newtown's Stinking Bishops is creating curated, deli produce-filled hampers that we'd be delighted to have show up on our doorsteps.

Whether you're feeling a little uninspired for your next grazing platter, or you're looking to gift the semblance of an evening out at the tiny Newtown joint, Stinking Bishops' new packages are locally sourced and pretty damn good-looking to boot. The Big Aussie Hamper ($189) is full to its brim with quince jam, chilli oil, lavosh crackers, fig and walnut rolada, goat's cheese, blue cheese, brie and cheddar, and a pot of chicken-liver pate and some fennel salami (the latter two of which can be swapped out for pickles and sauerkraut for vegetarians). You can also tack on a bottle of Mallaluka sangiovese or angiote wine to your hamper for an extra $60.

Otherwise, try out the monthly subscription box. You'll get a little surprise each time you unbox your hamper, with each month holding a different set of locally made, artisanal products in store. For a rough guide, this month's hamper features quince paste, chilli oil, two cheeses, crackers, Olsson red gum smoked salt, and your choice of liver paté or sauerkraut. Try it out for just one month ($90), for three ($250) or for six ($450).

Hampers cost $15 for delivery within 20 kilometres of Stinking Bishops, while monthly hampers are delivered for free. Order yours online.

