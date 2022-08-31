Sydney
The bar at Kuleto's cocktail bar
Photograph: Time Out

Newtown stalwart cocktail bar Kuleto's is up for sale after 42 years

RIP 2-4-1 rooftop cocktails

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Just when we thought 2022 couldn't take anything else from us, longstanding Newtown cocktail bar Kuleto's is up for sale for the first time since establishing 42 years ago.

For those not familiar, the King Street staple has drawn crowds for decades, flocking for rooftop bars and super cheap cocktails hours. If you haven't gotten lit on 2-4-1 Long Island Iced Teas at Kuleto's, have you ever really lived? A series of unsolicited offers has prompted the decision to sell, a statement on the sale saying that the central location of Kuleto's on King Street is prime real estate to cater to the Newtown precinct's 40,000 residents (39,000 of which we have dated). Prospective new owners are being encouraged to expand the venue's pokies capacity.

Owned and operated by Donna Asensio for a nearly 42 years, Kuleto's status as a Newtown institution has been solidified as a beacon for couples on Tinder dates, uni students hunting a bargain, and fresh-faced 18-year-olds venturing into the suburb for their first big night.

The crushing news comes within days of the announcement that Steki Taverna, just down the block from Kuleto's, will be closing after an astonishing 39 years. Keep Newtown weird, indeed.

Want to drown your sorrows? Head to one of Sydney's absolute best bars for some tea and sympathy.

