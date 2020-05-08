No changes to current restrictions in NSW before Mother’s Day, Berejiklian confirms

Following the much-anticipated announcement of the government’s three-stage plan for reopening Australia, the various state and territory premiers were quick to hold media briefings to detail their planned responses to the latest federal guidelines. All except NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian that is, who was notably absent from the afternoon’s schedule of press conferences.

Possibly this was because Berejiklian had already stated in her morning media briefing that no restrictions would be reversed before the weekend. Nevertheless, the NSW premier has now issued a statement confirming this:

NSW welcomes the framework for the further easing of restrictions endorsed today by the National Cabinet. This framework provides a clear pathway to what citizens can look forward to in coming months. The NSW Government has already eased a number of restrictions listed under the first stage of the plan. As I stated earlier this week – there will be no further change to restrictions in NSW this week. NSW will continue to keep our citizens updated on our path forward.

This news will be a disappointment for those who hoped for relaxed rules on gatherings ahead of Mother's Day on May 11. However, NSW authorities are far from alone in their decision to maintain the current status quo.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has similarly opted to keep restrictions in place over the weekend, as have the governments of Tasmania and South Australia. In Queensland, restrictions will remain in effect for another week, with regulations not set to be eased until May 15. However, in the ACT, relaxed restrictions on gatherings, permitting up to 10 people both indoors and outdoors, will come into effect from midnight on May 9. Western Australia and the Northern Territory have already rolled back several restrictions in the past week allowing pubs, cafes, gyms, and other public spaces to reopen.

