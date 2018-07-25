Nobel Prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai is coming to Sydney

The world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and famous equal rights and education activist, Malala Yousafzai, is coming to Sydney to tell her story at the International Convention Centre on December 10.

Malala began her campaign for the rights of girls to receive an education aged 11, blogging about life under the Taliban in Pakistan. She survived a targeted attack by the Taliban at just 15 years old and now, a student at Oxford University, Malala continues to fight for the education of all children, all over the world.



The talk is hosted by the Growth Faculty, which has included high profile events with former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and tickets usually range in the hundreds. You can see and hear from Malala from $99–$395.

An Evening with Malala Yousafzai takes place at the ICC on December 8, from 7.30-9pm.

Find out why Sydney's bars are ditching plastic straws.