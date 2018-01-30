Now it's Manly's turn for a new rooftop bar

Some people make hay while the sun shines, and others open rooftop bars to absorb as much vitamin D as humanly possible, which is a lot thanks to Sydney's famously nice weather. The latest sky-high drinking destination is headed north, to the golden shores of Manly Beach. The old Shore Club Hotel, which has been standing vacant for four years, has been taken over by the same people behind Sails on Lavender Bay and they're sprucing the beachfront destination up and transforming it into the Manly Greenhouse.

It's set to open in April 2018 with a street level bar, a charcoal grill restaurant on the middle floor, and a rooftop bar as the crowning glory. It'll have a capacity of 400 people across the three floors, and space not reserved for humans will be given over to the plant world with ferns, hanging plants and pressed flowers. But really it's those seats against the railing with panoramic views out over the beach that are going to be the big drawcard here.

Manly Greenhouse, 36/38 South Steyne, Manly 2095. Opening April 2018

