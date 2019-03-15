Now there’s a crowdfunding campaign to save Sydney’s nightlife

If you are looking for a way to throw your weight behind the movement to revitalise Sydney’s nightlife, then one option is chipping in to the Night Time Industries Association’s #UnitefortheNight crowdfunding campaign.

What’s more, there are cool rewards for contributing to the Pozible campaign, such as a banquet for eight people at Quay, Archie Rose Distillery Tours and Golden Century late-night vouchers.

Unite for the Night aims to raise at least $9,000 for last-minute lobbying as well as targeted digital marketing and impact merchandising going into the state election on March 23.

Pledge rewards include a campaign T-shirt or Archie Rose Tour and Tasting ($50), a $100 voucher to use at Golden Century after 10pm ($80), and a $200 voucher to spend at Barangaroo House ($150).

For those with a little more to give, there’s a complete Sonos Home Theatre System worth over $2,300 ($1,850); and the biggie, a ten-course banquet with matching wines at Quay for eight guests, hosted by comedian Matt Okine and Night Time Industries Association chair Mike Rodrigues ($5,000).

Unite for the Night is about educating voters on the policies and commitments of the key political parties so that on Election Day people can use their vote to drive positive change for Sydney.

The NTIA has assessed the policy positions of the major parties and created a scorecard to help you get the facts right.

