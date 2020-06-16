NSW doubles the capacity of public transport in the city from July 1

As commuters begin to head back to work in highly populated parts of the city, premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that capacity restrictions in NSW will be eased to allow almost double the number of passengers on public transport during peak times by July 1.

Now, passengers will be able to stand or sit wherever they see a green dot on various kinds of transport, including buses, trains and the light rail. The positioning of the dots from July 1 would increase the capacity on public transport to about half the levels it was before lockdown, according to Berejiklian. It would mean that 23 people would be able to travel on a bus, 68 people on a train, and 40 on a light rail carriage.

These restrictions will be eased along with a host of others, including the scrapping of the 50-person capacity limit for indoor venues (restrictions on patrons will instead be determined by the four-square-metre area rule). There's also the announcement that some larger venues will be able to operate at 25 per cent capacity, or for up to 10,000 spectators, which paves the way for the return of stadium concerts and sports matches.

Across the previous 24 hour reporting period, the premier noted that three cases of the virus had been identified, but all were found in returned travellers. No cases of community transmission were identified in NSW yesterday.

