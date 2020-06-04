NSW has hit its most significant milestones to date in its fight against the virus

New South Wales has not recorded a single instance of community transmitted infection in the last eight days. Over the past week, the state has also recorded several consecutive days with no reported cases at all, and its weekly total of new infections – just 15 in total between May 26 and June 3 – was the lowest tally recorded since widespread social restrictions were introduced in mid-March.

Clear evidence that the state’s containment tactics have been so effective is welcome news as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in NSW. On June 1, hospitality venues, including pubs and bars, were permitted to welcome up to 50 visitors at any one time, and on June 13, gyms, yoga and dance studios, spas, saunas, massage parlours and tattoo studios will also be allowed to reopen, with certain occupancy restrictions and health measures in place.

However, despite these positive signals, authorities have continued to urge the general public not to become complacent. As the global crisis continues, mounting evidence has shown that asymptomatic carriers of the virus have been a major contributing factor to the emergence of so-called ‘second waves’, where positive declines in new infections have been followed by a surge in cases as restrictions have been lifted.

