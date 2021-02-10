SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Patrons 2 at Bills Bondi
Photograph: Anna Kucera

NSW hospitality venue restrictions eased further

The two-metre-rule will come back into effect in NSW after another day of no new local cases

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

In a press conference today, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that restrictions on hospitality venues in the state will ease, reverting back to the two-square-metre rule. That allows venues to double their capacity.

The news comes after NSW recorded its 24th day of no new locally transmitted cases. From midnight on Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory, except on public transport (which includes rideshares and taxis).

Yesterday, it was announced that the last of NSW's lockout laws, which have been in effect in some form for seven years, will also be scrapped in full by March 8. The controversial laws were done away with across most of the city in January 2020 but remained in place in Kings Cross. Now, residents in all parts of the city will be able to grab a nightcap, with drinks able to be poured until 3.30am. 

Want more? Here's when Australians might be able to travel overseas again

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.