NSW hospitality venue restrictions eased further

The two-metre-rule will come back into effect in NSW after another day of no new local cases

In a press conference today, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that restrictions on hospitality venues in the state will ease, reverting back to the two-square-metre rule. That allows venues to double their capacity.

The news comes after NSW recorded its 24th day of no new locally transmitted cases. From midnight on Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory, except on public transport (which includes rideshares and taxis).

Yesterday, it was announced that the last of NSW's lockout laws, which have been in effect in some form for seven years, will also be scrapped in full by March 8. The controversial laws were done away with across most of the city in January 2020 but remained in place in Kings Cross. Now, residents in all parts of the city will be able to grab a nightcap, with drinks able to be poured until 3.30am.