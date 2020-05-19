The best road trips around New South Wales Pack the boot, start those engines and hit the open road on one of the best drives in the state

If you've ever endured long haul – jetting through countless timezones punctuated by a series of identical yet somehow still bamboozling airports – you may have found yourself questioning if it truly is about the journey and not the destination.

We've got just the antidote to restore your faith in that old adage. Take a ride on one of these gorgeous scenic road trips around New South Wales. Pack the boot, roll down your windows and let gorgeous scenery whizz past you – be that soaring coastal cliffs, native bushland, or towering alpine forests. Trust us, no one will be asking if you're nearly there yet.

