NSW is giving out hundreds of thousands of $100 vouchers to spend on Sydney staycations

It's easy to become a little immune to the jaw-dropping beauty of Sydney and its surrounds, particularly when you've spent the majority of the past year in its confines. But then, the train rounds the corner at Circular Quay and you catch your first glimpse of the harbour in all its majesty – and you're hit by it all over again. The NSW government wants to help you rediscover the city's magic, by giving out 200,000 vouchers for $100 to use on hotel accommodation in Sydney's inner city, from June.



The plan was announced today by NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, as part of a wider scheme designed to "re-ignite live music across the state, and support jobs in the accommodation, entertainment, and tourism sectors".

"With international, interstate and business travellers virtually non-existent for the past year, the CBD, and in particular the accommodation industry, has done it tough," the premier said, upon announcing the package. "This new program will be in addition to our other stimulus measures such as the Dine and Discover scheme, and will provide a boost to accommodation providers in what is a traditionally very quiet period."

Details are thin on the ground for now – but we'll keep you updated as we know more. Hit up the NSW government's website for more information on the tourism support package.



Until then, here's how to spend your dining and entertainment vouchers.

