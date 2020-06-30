NSW residents will be able to visit QLD from July 10 – but Victorians won't be welcome

If you’ve been hankering for a spot of winter sunshine, we’ve got good news for you: Queensland is reopening its borders to interstate visitors from July 10, as per the schedule the state government set back in May. However, due to escalating fears of a second wave, visitors from Victoria will not be welcome in QLD for the time being.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszcuzuk announced today that any Victorians attempting to enter the state could be slapped with a $4,000 fine. All entrants to QLD will need to verify their point of origin before being granted passage over the border.

There is one option, however, for any travellers from Victoria, including Queenslanders returning home from the southern state, determined to gain entry: they can submit to 14 days in hotel quarantine. However, unlike returning Australians from overseas, they will have to fit the bill for the stay themselves.

While Victoria faces the prospect of lockdown conditions even harsher than those imposed during the initial outbreak, Queenslanders can look forward to current restrictions being further eased from July 3, a full week earlier than previously planned. This will mean up to 100 guests can attend private functions, such as wedding receptions, and smaller venues – under 200 square metres – will only need to allot two square metres per patron.

