NSW’s Dine and Discover voucher program extended until the end of August

The stimulus package had already previously been extended to the end of July

NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet has announced a series of financial support initiatives to help small businesses and casual workers impacted by the recent lockdown, telling business owners: “We’ve got your back.”

The state is empowering consumers to support local business by extending the Dine and Discover program for a second time, making the $25 vouchers valid until the end of August. The stimulus program had previously been extended until the end of July. While it’s nearly impossible to use Discover vouchers to visit entertainment venues under lockdown, Dine vouchers can be used for takeaway and Perrottet encouraged people across the state to use their vouchers over the next two weeks while businesses were impacted by the lockdown.

There will also be a range of financial benefits made available to employers and casual workers, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors, across the state. The treasurer also encouraged landlords of both commercial and residential tenants to be supportive of those struggling to meet rents. “This package today is all about keeping businesses going,” Perrottet said.

Wondering where to spend your Dine vouchers? Check out our list of restaurants now offering delivery and takeaway in Sydney.