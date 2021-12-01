Sydney
Mr Gelato Panatone
Photograph: Supplied

Nutella and gelato filled panettone is a thing and you can find it on the Northern Beaches

Christmas has come early, courtesy of this glorious dessert mash-up

Written by
Jordan Clayden-Lewis
With two outposts on the Northern Beaches, Mr Gelato by Matteo has become a strong favourite among locals, serving up their authentic Italian gelato flavours, which are made fresh in-store daily. Now, just in time for the festive season, Mr Gelato is upping the ante with two new Christmas desserts to satisfy the holiday sweet tooth.

For those who aren’t familiar with the god-tier gift that is Panettone or Pandoro, they are sweet Italian bread loaves. Panettone is filled with candied fruits and raisins and Pandoro is without fruit. These delicious cakey breads are a popular addition to the Christmas spread all around the world, but what’s better than an original loaf of this mouthwatering goodness? One jam-packed with Nutella and Gelato of course.

Mr Gelato is combining these two desserts to create a Franken-confection that's perfectly suited to a Christmas culture rooted in winter despite the festive season landing in the Southern Hemisphere's summer. There are two varieties to choose from: Panettone filled with your gelato flavour of choice (including chocolate, pistachio, hazelnut, and more) topped with melted dark chocolate and hazelnuts, and Pandoro dosed with Nutella, custard, zabaglione semifreddo or gelato.

The Christmas Dessert specials are available until December 24 and can be ordered for $60 a pop simply by calling the Freshwater or Collaroy store.

In search of more ice-cold treats? Here's where to find Sydney's best gelato and ice cream.

