Redfern's Ciccone and Sons is a humble affair: just a long, thin room with bunting on the walls, a couple of little church pews to sit on, rock ’n’ roll on the stereo and a chest freezer with ice cream up the back. They don't go in for your five-flavour behemoths here – sometimes it's a double bill like in their popular buttermilk and passionfruit, or watermelon and rose – for the most part individual flavours are given room to shine, like cinnamon, almond, or coconut.
Whether it’s a five-buck-number from your local servo or a smooth and silky scoop from an artisanal store, there’s no doubt about it, ice cream is happiness in one cool refreshing bite (or lick, because, well, sensitive teeth).
On a balmy afternoon or evening, a scoop of gelato or ice cream brings pure simple joy to those that hold it, and Time Out Sydney’s critics have rounded up the best in town.
As Sydney prepares for a belter of a summer, cool down with a two-scoop cone and lap up this delicious, sweet treat. You deserve it.