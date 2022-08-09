Oh brother! Sydneysiders are in for (yet) another wet spring

The Bureau of Meteorology said this is the first time on record the weather phenomenon has happened two years in a row

The Bureau of Meteorology has this week predicted another wet spring across the eastern seaboard, citing a weather phenomenon known as a negative Indian Ocean dipole. It is believed to be the first time since reliable weather tracking began in the 1960s that the event has occurred two years consecutively.

The Indian Ocean dipole is determined by sea surface temperature differences between the eastern and western Indian Ocean. The climate phenomenon affects rainfall and usually begins in winter. The weather event is caused by warmer waters concentrated eastern Indian Ocean, causing moisture-rich air flows towards Australia. In layman's terms, the rains are coming and they won't stop coming.

The last negative Indian Ocean dipole began in July 2021, the first in five years. This is yet another 'unprecedented weather event', which, if we're being totally honest, is starting to feel like the terrifying new normal.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement that "all five international climate models surveyed… anticipate a negative IOD is likely to persist through to November" and that "it also increases the chances of warmer days and nights for northern Australia". In tandem with two consecutive years of La Niña, with a third anticipated for later in 2022, the IOD spells more disastrous weather for states that have already been hit hard.

