Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dining on the street at the Dolphin Surry Hills
Photograph: Jes Lindsay

On NSW's 'Freedom Day' daily cases drop to less than 500 for the first time since mid-August

However, the premier has warned that cases are likely to rise again with lockdown measures lifted

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820783/image.jpg
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

As people all over NSW woke to a whole heap of new freedoms, the good news kept on coming on the morning of October 11. For the first time since Aug 14, NSW recorded less than 500 cases in a 24-hour reporting period, between 8pm on October 8 and 8pm on October 9, with just 467 cases recorded in the state. However, premier Dominic Perrottet has warned that the decline in numbers is unlikely to last now lockdown measures have begun to lift.

At the premier’s press conference on the morning of October 11, the messaging was squarely focused on the state's economic recovery. Hosted at Watson’s, the newly refurbished pub in the Entertainment Quarter which was opening its doors for the first time, Perrottet encouraged Sydneysiders to embrace the opportunity of returning to pubs, bars and restaurants, which was seconded by deputy premier Paul Toole, who dubbed the first pints poured on October 11 as “the freedom frothy”.

Although the term is seen by some as double-edged, with concerns that it can promote complacency during a period where there is still a significant risk of spread in the community, Perrottet nonetheless declared October 11 as “freedom day,” saying, “I see it as a day of freedom. It is freedom day. Businesses are opening up. But that means it needs to be done in a measured and safe way. Let’s not get caught up in semantics about how we want to classify the day. What is most important is for the first time in a long time, people are getting the opportunity to go back to work.”

Perrottet said that he was committed to reopening the state not just to the rest of Australia, but to the international community as well. “We cannot remain a hermit kingdom. We need to rejoin the rest of the global,” he said.

Make sure you're across all the current freedoms and the remaining restrictions. Here's our breakdown of the latest rules.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.