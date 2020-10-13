SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Plate of cannoli
Photograph: Supplied/La Cannoleria

One of Melbourne's best cannoli makers is now delivering to Sydney

It's a sweet, crispy way to support a Victorian business doing it tough

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

There aren't many reasons better to order cannoli than the sweet, crisp-shelled mouthfuls you'll get once they arrive at your doorstep, but the fact that this particular order might help a Victorian business that's been through the horror of not one but two lockdowns is another bonus. Boutique desserterie La Cannoleria, a place people once – in the Beforetime – flew across state borders to visit, is now delivering to Sydney (and all around the country) thanks to a new collaboration with gourmet grocer, Co-Lab Pantry.

Cannoli is traditionally from the southern island of Sicily in Italy, and is made by rolling out a sweet pastry dough, shaping it into a hollow cylindrical shell and frying it. The shell is then stuffed with a ricotta or custard filling. Not only can you order boxes of cannoli from La Cannoleria ($9 each) they're also letting you attempt to make cannoli yourself – maybe only so you realise how hard it is and appreciate their mastery tenfold. DIY Cannoli kits are available in six large or twelve small shells, with a filling of ricotta, crushed pistachio and icing sugar ($24 per kit). 

If you don't quite trust yourself on your own in the kitchen, sign up to a cannoli making class for $65 – you'll get a kit, a cute tote bag, and access to a Zoom class in which you'll be guided through the ins and outs of cannoli mastery. It's on Saturday, October 17 between 11am-1pm. 

Want more? Here are Sydney's best deliverable desserts

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.