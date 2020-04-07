One of Sydney’s best coffee roasters has turned into a gourmet grocer

Like countless small local businesses, Sample Coffee has been hit hard by this pandemic. The importer and roaster has temporarily shuttered the doors at its Surry Hills and Chippendale branches and is currently trading solely out of its St Peters Pro Shop. Now, however, you’re able to purchase the same ingredients used in their kitchens while you wait for your takeaway long black.

‘Sample Staples’ is a new arm of the business, which launched on March 31, and offers an extensive range of pantry essentials including bread, eggs, milk, flour, grains and legumes. This is a brand with a reputation for meticulous, principled sourcing, so you can expect to find goods from some of the country’s best producers in the mix – Alto olive oil, Meredith Dairy yoghurt, cultured butter from Saint David Dairy and Olsson’s sea salt, to name but a few. Sample’s own granola and chocolate chip cookies are also available, as well as croissants from Penny Fours and hot cross buns from Thoroughbread Bakery.

If you want to dodge the chaos of the supermarket, get some fresh air and show your support for the little guys, this is a great place to start. And don’t worry if you’re practicing self-isolation or find yourself in quarantine – you can browse the entire selection online and arrange for local delivery to the Inner West on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Sample Pro Shop. Suite 1.03, 75 Mary St, St Peters 2044. 02 8294 9112. samplecoffee.com.au. Mon-Fri 7am-3pm; Sat 8am-2pm.