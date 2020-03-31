Sydney's best bars offering takeaway and home delivery

On Tuesday, March 24, Liquor & Gaming NSW gave "non-essential" licensed businesses the green light to sell alcohol for takeaway and home delivery. It was a big win for the hospitality industry as a whole, but especially for Sydney's best bars without a takeaway license, all of which seemed destined for temporary closure.

While the new restrictions have proven too challenging or implausible for a considerable number of venues to continue trading, others have bravely forged ahead and made substantial changes to their offering – think pre-batched cocktails, playlists and cook-at-home meals, not to mention glassware and equipment hire. Here are the ones worth checking out in Sydney. And don't forget, your favourite watering hole is probably home to lots of (literally) top-shelf hooch you won't be able to get your hands on anywhere else, so reach out and ask what's on offer.

