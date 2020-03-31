Sydney's best bars offering takeaway and home delivery
On Tuesday, March 24, Liquor & Gaming NSW gave "non-essential" licensed businesses the green light to sell alcohol for takeaway and home delivery. It was a big win for the hospitality industry as a whole, but especially for Sydney's best bars without a takeaway license, all of which seemed destined for temporary closure.
While the new restrictions have proven too challenging or implausible for a considerable number of venues to continue trading, others have bravely forged ahead and made substantial changes to their offering – think pre-batched cocktails, playlists and cook-at-home meals, not to mention glassware and equipment hire. Here are the ones worth checking out in Sydney. And don't forget, your favourite watering hole is probably home to lots of (literally) top-shelf hooch you won't be able to get your hands on anywhere else, so reach out and ask what's on offer.
PS40
Our 2020 Bar of the Year has launched 'PS Sofa', a series of bottled concoctions that have featured on the cocktail list since the doors swung open back in 2016. They're taking orders via Instagram, and co-owner Michael Chiem will personally deliver the goods to you, free of charge.
Maybe Sammy
The vintage-Vegas-inspired boozer is bottling 90ml and 500ml versions of its boozy riffs on turn-of-the-century and Savoy classics: the gin-based Maybe Sammy, the whisky-spiked Maybe Frank and the Cognac-heavy Maybe Dean. Order via email (cocktails@maybesammy.com) for pick-up at the venue's sister pizzerias in Randwick and Surry Hills, or have one of the handsome staff deliver one right to your door.
Dear Sainte Éloise
Bottles of tip-top natural wine from the intimate Potts Point local are available at retail prices, and the team is also putting together $100 hampers with bread, eggs and fresh produce straight from their suppliers. Order before Thursday afternoon for Friday afternoon pick-up via email at hello@dearsainteeloise.com.
Continental Deli Bar Bistro Newtown
You can now order a Mar-tinny, Can-hattan, Cosmopolo-tin, an Ameri-can-o or a tinned Negroni from Sydney's unofficial canned cocktail HQ online from the comfort of your couch. Pick-up from the venue and grab some cured meats while you're at it, or have the goods delivered if full-iso mode is switched on.
Golden Gully
The much-loved Aussie-centric Leichhardt small bar has gone virtual. 'Virtual Gully' is now where you'll find the well-chosen selection of minimal-intervention wines, local craft beers, bottled cocktails and plant-based snacks and meals. You can even join in on a virtual happy hour or sign up for online cocktail-making courses.
Isabel
This newish modern izakaya on the shores of Bondi is not only serving up gyoza and bowls of ramen (including a vegan version!), but is also offering a handful of cocktail kits as well as extras like hand-cut spheres of ice and garnishes. Check out the menu and call 1 800 411 774 to place an order.
The Roosevelt
The Potts Point cocktail bar has you covered for dinner and drinks for both takeaway and home delivery. To eat, there's a selection of comforting mains like beef bourguignon and green-bean casserole for $20 a pop. On the drinks front, you'll find $15 pre-batched Roosevelt Cocktails; classics like Negronis, Margaritas and Manhattans in 700ml format; and if you're wanting the full-blown bar experience, cocktail equipment and bespoke glassware to hire. Call 0423 203 119 to place your order.
Where's Nick
Marrickville's best and only neighbourhood wine bar is now one of its best and only boutique bottle shops. Pop in and browse the bonza selection of natural wine, craft brews, sake and small-batch spirits – and stay tuned for home delivery and web sales.
Prince of York
The CBD party palace is stocked to the high nines with premium booze and the pick-up and takeaway selection is staggering. We're talking cocktails by the litre, wine by the box, wine by the bottle, wine by the magnum, cans and cases of beer and even $10 growler refills.
Dulcie's Kings Cross
'Dulcie's to Your Door' is the online initiative being offered by this 1930s-style speakeasy in Kings Cross. Owner and founder Brandon Martignago has put together a list of 14 classic cocktails and wines – all of which are 100% Australian made – for you to pick up or have delivered the 2010 and 2011 post codes. Each drink comes with a few instructions, a bit of history and a coaster so that you can live out the experience at home.
Archie Rose
Cocktail bars that double as award-winning distilleries seem purpose-built for times like these. The cellar door is open between 10am and 6pm Wednesday through to Sunday (yes, jogging there counts as exercise!) for sales of gin, vodka and whiskey, as well as individual cocktails and limited releases.
The Doss House
The People's Choice Award winner at the 2020 Time Out Bar Awards has launched 'Doss Delivers' – a pick-up and home delivery service spruiking spirits galore, as well as beers, wines and platters of charcuterie and cheese
Brix Distillers
You can pick up so-called "essentials" like pasta, rice, couscous and pickles from the Surry Hills distillery, but let's be real – essential here means a bottle of rum. Gift boxes and make-your-own-cocktail kits are also available, and should you wish to remain on the couch you can order via the web for home delivery.
Love, Tilly Devine
Stop by the pint-sezed Darlo institution for natural wines at retail prices between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Saturday. You can score a beef or vegetable lasagne big enough for two as well by emailing tilly@lovetillydevine.com. Delivery within a three-kilometre range is available, too.
Ode
They're selling wines from the front window at this rustic Bondi Road wine bar and restaurant, and they're also offering homestyle meals for two, all for $25 and under. Think soups, housemade pasta and comforting curries.
Wyno x Bodega
Half of this sliver of a space devoted to fine wines and tapas was already a bottle shop before this whole mess began. Luckily, that's still true and selections from the shelves as well as bottle bundles are available on the website, too.
Rosenbaum and Fuller
Say g'day to the gang at this cosy, crafty cocktail bar in the beating heart of Bondi and grab a few bottles of wines or spirits along with some bottled cocktails and pre-batched drinks if you're in the 'hood Thursday through Saturday. If not, stay tuned – they're working on a home delivery option.
Door Knock
Delivery and takeaway menus are en route, but you can reach out to requestsknockknock@doorknock.com.au for bespoke requests.
Earl's Juke Joint
Stay tuned – cocktails, spirits, beers and natural wines will be coming soon from the King Street mainstay.
