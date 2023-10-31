The City of Sydney will swap out around 4,000 plane trees for more native (as well as introduced deciduous) species

Say good *cough* bye to plane trees. In positive news for allergy sufferers and those with sinus issues, the City of Sydney has announced plans to gradually phase out 4,000 or so allergy-heavy plane trees (known not affectionately as "asthma trees") to make room for less annoying and also more drought-tolerant species.

Plane trees are the second most common species in the City of Sydney (following brush box trees), making up 8.5 per cent of the city’s street and park trees. Sure, we appreciate the much-needed shade they provide, but the trees let off loads of pollen (you can literally see their furry little fibres – called trichomes – flying through the air), sending Sydneysiders into wheezing, sneezing and eye-watering messes.

Allergies aren’t the real trigger for this streetscape overhaul, though – it’s due to climate change. Experts evaluated 400 species to find the ideal street tree to survive Sydney’s increasingly hotter and more humid climate with longer spells without rain. Plane trees ranked as the third most vulnerable to drought, so it’s no surprise that they’re getting the axe.

The City of Sydney will replace every plane tree that it removes with a mix of more drought-friendly species, including native eucalyptus, bloodwoods and leopard trees, as well as introduced deciduous species such as rain trees.

Considering the plant switcheroo will be gradual, it's likely you won’t even notice the change. Hold on hay fever sufferers, you’ll be able to breathe a little deeper soon.

