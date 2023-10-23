Sydney will score itself a lush new 20-hectare central park

Parts of Moore Park Golf Course will be transformed into a thriving public park, with developments to commence in 2026

Sydney gets a lot of hype for its sparkly blue waters and soft golden sands, but we’re also home to a surprising amount of lush parks and gardens. In fact, last year our outdoorsy city ranked fourth in a study of places with the most public green spaces per capita. Soon, we’ll be able to add another big, beautiful and breezy park to our resume – and it’ll be located smack bang into the centre of town.

This week, the NSW Government announced plans to transform part of Moore Park Golf Course into a thriving new park. The existing golf course currently sits on 45 hectares of public land, and plans are underway to repurpose up to 20 hectares into an expansive green space that will cater to grassroots sports and recreation needs.

Premier Chris Minns said: “Over the past century, Sydney has changed significantly. When the golf course was first established, the surrounding areas were largely industrial lands.”

Major urban renewal has already transformed the once concrete jungle into a vibrant community, with increased housing density around Green Square and Zetland. This is just the beginning though, with more than 80,000 people predicted to live within two kilometers of Moore Park by the year 2040.

“As we work to tackle the housing crisis facing NSW by building up, we know that delivering public infrastructure including parks is more important than ever before," explained Minns.

The NSW Government committed $2.2 billion of its latest budget to provide infrastructure, which will support this increased housing density.

The minister for planning and public spaces, Paul Scully, said: “This land is part of Sydney’s backyard. We can repurpose this area as public open space while retaining a golf course and driving range.”

It’s likely that the much-needed new park will be in the western boundary and part of the section north of Dacey Avenue, providing maximum convenience for residents of Green Square, Zealand and Waterloo.

You won’t be going for a picnic in the park anytime soon though. Developments won’t kick off until at least June 2026, when Moore Park Golf Club’s current agreement expires. In the meantime, the Government will engage in public discussions with the council and local community to explore the best ways to revitalise this public space and support the needs of our growing city.

Golfing fans, rest assured. The Government will also carefully evaluate the future of the remaining holes and the ongoing operation of the clubhouse and driving range.

